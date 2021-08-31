Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$551,600.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$860,722.16.

Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$6.64.

Several research firms have commented on CS. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

