Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

