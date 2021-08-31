Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. 11,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,173,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The company has a market cap of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

