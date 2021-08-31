Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRBU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Caribou Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CRBU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Caribou Biosciences had issued 19,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $304,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Caribou Biosciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on CRBU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

