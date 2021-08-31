Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.