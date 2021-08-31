Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 9,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,209. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.