Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.