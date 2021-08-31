Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

