Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.230-$3.550 EPS.

Catalent stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

