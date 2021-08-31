Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Caterpillar worth $483,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

