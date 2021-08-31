Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Peter Wu Sells 20,000 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CATY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,010. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

