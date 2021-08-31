CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

