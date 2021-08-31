CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
CX has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
NYSE CX remained flat at $$8.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 146,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,832. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
