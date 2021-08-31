CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX remained flat at $$8.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 146,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,832. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.