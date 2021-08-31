Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 91,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
