Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 91,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.