Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CEPU remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.61 million, a PE ratio of -292.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.