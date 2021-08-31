Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $205,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CET stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. 9,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

