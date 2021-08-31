Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Dividend of $0.80

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.24.
About Century Financial
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.