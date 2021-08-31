Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Dividend of $0.80

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

