Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 5.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,751.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,455 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.79 on Tuesday, hitting $819.99. 22,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $746.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $816.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

