Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 161 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $236,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

