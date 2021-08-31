Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $750,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $305.31 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

