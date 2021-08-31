Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.48. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

