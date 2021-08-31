Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE UNP opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

