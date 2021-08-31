Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.17. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 35,204 shares trading hands.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 283,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

