China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.47

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

About China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.