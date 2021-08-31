China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited Declares Dividend of $1.27 (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2652 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. China Resources Power has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.