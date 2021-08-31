China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 19,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.28. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

