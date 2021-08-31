China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in August

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the July 29th total of 1,283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

CHVKF remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

