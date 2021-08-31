Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRRF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CHRRF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

