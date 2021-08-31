CIBC Reaffirms “$42.00” Rating for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

CIBC reiterated their $42.00 rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.29.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

