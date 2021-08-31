Citigroup Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.