Clarius Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.00. 59,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

