Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Redfin by 32.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Redfin by 9.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 17,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,615 shares of company stock worth $8,943,888. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.