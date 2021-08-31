Clarius Group LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.37. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,845. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $191.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.