Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.55 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

