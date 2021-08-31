ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

