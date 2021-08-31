Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

