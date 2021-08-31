Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 162,055 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.