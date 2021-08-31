Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $250.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.