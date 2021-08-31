Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $730.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.68, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $679.63 and its 200 day moving average is $669.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

