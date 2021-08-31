Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.