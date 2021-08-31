Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

