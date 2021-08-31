Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

