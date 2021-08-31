Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GLO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 162,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,762. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.