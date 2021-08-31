Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GLO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 162,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,762. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

