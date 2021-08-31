CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

