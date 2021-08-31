Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

