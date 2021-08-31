Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,547 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

