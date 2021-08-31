Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 249.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

