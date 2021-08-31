Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

