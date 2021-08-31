Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 885.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.