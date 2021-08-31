Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.14. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.60 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

